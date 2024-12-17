Live: Human Rights Watch discovers presence of ‘mass grave’ near Damascus

2024-12-17 22:00:06 - From: France 24

Human Rights Watch workers in Syria said Tuesday they found evidence of a mass grave in a southern neighbourhood of Damascus, after verifying and geolocating a previously leaked video, taken in April 2013, that showed summary executions by Syrian government forces and affiliated militia. An international war crimes prosecutor said the emerging evidence of mass grave sites exposed a state-run “machinery of death”. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments.