Baghdad Historical Rehabilitation Project: Third Phase to Launch

2024-12-18 12:05:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani chaired a meeting on Monday to finalise preparations for the third phase of the Baghdad Historical Rehabilitation Project. This phase focuses on restoring Al-Midan, Al-Rusafi Square, and Al-Rasheed Street, areas central to Iraq's modern history. Aligned with Baghdad's recognition as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2025, the […]

