Syria war monitor says 21 pro-Turkey fighters killed near flashpoint northern town

2024-12-19 01:00:02 - From: Al monitor

A Syria war monitor said 21 pro-Turkey fighters were killed Wednesday after they attacked a Kurdish-held position near a flashpoint northern town despite a US-brokered ceasefire extension in the area.

The fighting between Turkish-backed factions and US-backed Kurdish-led forces comes more than a week after Islamist-led rebels toppled Syria's longtime strongman Bashar al-Assad.