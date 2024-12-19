Trump can negotiate to stop Iran from getting nuclear bomb: Blinken

2024-12-19 04:00:02 - From: Al monitor

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump had a window to negotiate with Iran, saying the development of a nuclear weapon by Tehran was not inevitable.

The outgoing top US diplomat acknowledged that the cleric-run state may be more seriously considering a nuclear weapon after military setbacks in the region.

In the last year, Israel's military has hit Iranian air defenses and weakened its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, while rebels have toppled its main Arab ally in Syria, Bashar al-Assad.