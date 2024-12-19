Iraq News Now

Blinken says Syria's HTS should learn from Taliban isolation

2024-12-19

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Wednesday on Syria's triumphant HTS rebels to follow through on promises of inclusion, saying it can learn a lesson from the isolation of Afghanistan's Taliban.

The Islamist movement rooted in Al-Qaeda and supported by Turkey has promised to protect minorities since its lightning offensive toppled strongman Bashar al-Assad this month following years of stalemate.

