Kurdistan Region to welcome over 200,000 tourists for New Year's celebrations

2024-12-19 11:55:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region(KRI) is expected to welcome more than 200,000 tourists during the New Year'sholiday, driven by improvements in tourism infrastructure and growing interestin the Region's attractions, the Kurdistan Tourism Board revealed on Thursday.

Ibrahim Abdul-Majid, the board'sspokesperson, told Shafaq News, "We expect to welcome over 200,000tourists from various Iraqi provinces during the New Year holiday.Additionally, estimates suggest that the number of tourists visiting the KRI'sattractions in 2024 will exceed eight million."

He further noted that the policiesadopted by the board have led to a more than 25% increase in internationaltourists compared to previous years, confirming, "The Tourism Board hasstepped up its efforts in 2024 to promote the KRI both locally andinternationally, participating in numerous international exhibitions andconferences to showcase the Region's attractions, as well as organizingactivities and events to attract more visitors."

Notably, New Year’s celebrations area major tourist event in the KRI, attracting visitors to Kurdistan’s mountains,historical sites, and winter resorts. Experts note that security stability andimproved tourism services have made the Region a top destination for both localand international tourists, supporting efforts to diversify the economy andboost tourism as a key income source.