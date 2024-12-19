Kurdistan's Interior Minister talks security cooperation with UK counterpart

2024-12-19 19:20:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Region, RebarAhmed, held a phone conversation on Thursday with UK Home Secretary, YvetteCooper, to discuss key security issues and areas of mutual concern.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced in astatement that the two ministers shared perspectives on recent regionalsecurity dynamics, with a focus on Syria, and underscored the need for strongcooperation to tackle mutual challenges.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to combating organizedcrime and curbing illegal migration, stressing the need for joint efforts toensure stability and security in the region,” the KRG added.

Highlighting the importance of robust bilateral relations inaddressing these pressing challenges, Minister Rebar Ahmed expressed hisappreciation for the ongoing partnership between the Kurdistan Region and theUnited Kingdom, the statement concluded.