Iraq Seeks Global Partnerships to Boost Industrial Sector

2024-12-20 03:40:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Eng. Khaled Battal Al-Najm, reaffirmed the government's commitment to international cooperation to revitalize the country's industrial sector. This statement came during his meeting with Bulgaria's Ambassador to Iraq, Mr. Nikola Draganov. The discussion focused on strengthening industrial collaboration, reactivating the Iraq-Bulgaria Joint Committee, and preparing […]

