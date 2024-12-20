Turkish airstrikes kill 11 PKK members in northern Iraq

2024-12-20 17:45:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, onFriday, the neutralization of 11 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) innorthern Iraq.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkish fighter jetscarried out airstrikes targeting PKK positions in Zap, Kurdistan Region.

Earlier in the day, a security source in Duhok told ShafaqNews that the Turkish army conducted intense airstrikes on PKK positions in theAmadiya district, northern Duhok province.

No precise details were yet available on casualties ormaterial damage caused by the strikes, the source pointed out.

Notably, Turkiye uses the term “neutralize” to indicate thata member has been killed or captured.

The Zap region has long been a focal point for Turkishmilitary campaigns aimed at neutralizing PKK fighters, as part of Ankara’sbroader strategy to secure its borders and dismantle the group’s regionalstrongholds.