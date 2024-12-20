President Barzani mourns passing of former Al-Sulaymaniyah governor

2024-12-20 23:40:32 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his condolences over the passing of Al-Sulaymaniyah’s former governor, Bahroz Qashani.

In a condolence message, Barzani said, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Bahroz Qashani, and share their grief."

"Engineer Bahroz Qashani's dedicated services and hard work during his tenure as governor of Al-Sulaymaniyah deserve respect and appreciation."

He concluded, "I pray that God grants his soul eternal peace and gives everyone the strength and patience to bear this loss."