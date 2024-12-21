'We cannot characterise what happened in Syria as Turkey's doing': Turkish FM Fidan

2024-12-21 01:00:05 - From: France 24

In an interview with FRANCE 24 in Ankara, Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed his country's position in the wake of the ouster of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. Fidan claimed that Turkey played no role in the Syrian rebel group HTS's ouster of the Assad regime. He also said Turkey's interests are with the Syrian people, and that Ankara does not support foreign troops remaining in Syria, be they Russian or American soldiers.