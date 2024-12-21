Major Power Grid Upgrades in Baghdad for Summer 2025

2024-12-21 05:00:30 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity has announced a plan to enhance Baghdad's power grid ahead of summer 2025, including the installation of 74 new substations and the rehabilitation of 900 distribution feeders (33/11 kV). The initiative aims to address growing electricity demand and reduce outages. During a meeting with Baghdad Provincial Council […]

