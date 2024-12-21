Baghdad crowned Arab Capital of Tourism 2025: A turning point for Iraq's future

2024-12-21 14:20:28 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In a “historic”recognition of its rich heritage and growing tourism potential, Baghdad hasbeen named the Arab Capital of Tourism for 2025 by the Arab TourismOrganization.

The announcement, made on December10 during the 27th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism at theArab League headquarters in Cairo, signals a bright chapter for Iraq’s tourismsector. Bandar bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, President of the Arab Tourism Organization,congratulated Iraq’s leaders and expressed optimism about the role thisrecognition will play in boosting inter-Arab tourism and showcasing Baghdad’sunparalleled cultural and historical significance.

Why Baghdad? The Criteria Behind theChoice

Baghdad’s selection was nocoincidence. According to Fadel Al-Badrani, Undersecretary of the Ministry ofCulture, Tourism, and Antiquities, the city met the stringent criteria of theArab Tourism Organization, which include robust tourism management, infrastructure,safety, and the preservation of heritage sites.

“This selection followed a proposalby Culture Minister Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani in December 2022 to the Arab TourismMinisters Council in Cairo,” Al-Badrani revealed. Surveys conducted by the ArabTourism Organization confirmed Baghdad’s compliance with these standards.

“Baghdad represents Iraq's numerousarchaeological and heritage sites, such as the ruins of Sumer, Akkad, Babylon,Assyria, and Hatra,” Al-Badrani explained, emphasizing that art, culture, andreligious tourism—featuring globally renowned sites—will play pivotal roles indrawing visitors.

Year-Long Celebrations: A Vision for2025

Plans are underway for a grandcelebration to mark Baghdad’s designation as the Arab Capital of Tourism. Twosignificant events, in collaboration with the Arab Tourism Organization and theIraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities, will launch thefestivities in early 2025.

These events will feature cultural,artistic, and musical performances, as well as visits to prominent landmarkssuch as the Iraqi Museum and the ancient cities of Ur, Babylon, and Assyria.Activities will continue throughout the year, solidifying Baghdad’s position asa global cultural destination.

“The ministry aims for tourism tocontribute to Iraq's budget, potentially up to a third, akin to agriculture,”Al-Badrani noted. “This aligns with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’svision to diversify Iraq’s economy and reduce reliance on oil revenues.”

Expert Insights: Opportunities andChallenges

Dr. Mohammed Al-Obaidi, head of theIraqi Tour Guides Union, hailed Baghdad’s selection as “a major achievement”but urged sustained efforts to ensure its success.

"Baghdad is rich in varioustourist sites, whether historical, archaeological, or religious. Key religiouslandmarks include the areas of Kadhimiyah and Adhamiyah, several ancientmosques, and religious figures' shrines, in addition to archaeological andhistorical sites," Al-Obaidi told Shafaq News.

"Among these sites is theZiggurat of Aqarquf, one of the historical and religious monuments. There isalso the Wastani Gate of the Round City of Baghdad and the ruins known as TelMuhammad in the New Baghdad area, as well as the ancient Abbasid Palace, whichserves as a cultural and historical landmark from an important period inBaghdad's history."

He continued, "Baghdad alsoboasts the Mustansiriya School, reflecting its ancient cultural and historicalsignificance, especially given its beautiful location overlooking the TigrisRiver, alongside Al-Qushla and Al-Mutanabbi Street, which has become adestination for various Arab and foreign tourists."

Al-Obaidi noted that Baghdad isexperiencing a renaissance in some resorts, tourist villages, hotels, andluxury restaurants that rival top Middle Eastern establishments in theirconstruction, furnishings, service quality, and cuisine. "There is DajlaVillage, Alf Layla wa Layla, and Palm City, among other ongoing resortprojects," he added.

He emphasized Baghdad's naturalbeauty, exemplified by Al-Zawra Park located in the heart of the city, whichattracts local visitors from Baghdad and nearby areas.

"Baghdad is also witnessing theconstruction of some hotels that will be internationally renowned, like theQalb Al-Aalam hotel, indicating a burgeoning tourism scene in the city."

Unlocking Baghdad’s Full Potential

Experts believe that innovativetourism strategies could transform Baghdad’s fortunes. Al-Obaidi stressed theimportance of organizing conferences and tourism festivals, invitinginfluential public figures from various fields (artistic, sports, media) toparticipate in tours within and outside Baghdad. This, he said, will create apositive global impression of Iraq as a tourist-friendly country capable ofhosting diverse visitors.

He suggested conducting trainingcourses with experts from abroad or sending local staff overseas for trainingand development, noting that "Iraq lags in this area and needs to enhancetourism awareness."

Al-Obaidi advocated for openinginvestment opportunities in various tourist facilities and resorts, expectingglobal companies to exploit this occasion, starting from January 1 and endingon December 31, with investment and economic activities through agreements andtreaties to complete tourism projects.

He highlighted the potential of theTigris River, which runs through Baghdad from north to south, offering varioustourism activities, "for example, installing a cable car linking Karkh andRusafa across the Tigris would create a scenic attraction. Increasing thenumber of floating boats and organizing water events and activities along theriver can also attract tourists."

"Tourists seek essentialamenities like accommodation and food, which are currently available andexpected to improve. However, there is a need to further develop infrastructureand services, including electricity supply, road improvements, healthcaresystems, and insurance for tourists' safety from arrival to departure.Effective tourism management is crucial to make the most of this period."

Moreover, Al-Obaidi called foractivating a specialized tourism media system to highlight Iraq's varioustourist attractions and celebrate Baghdad's win continuously. He recommendedlaunching a website and specialized tourism apps to facilitate tourists' visitsby providing booking options and information on archaeological sites and otherattractions.

"International tourists areincreasingly interested in popular and heritage tourism,” he said, noting theirpresence in old areas like Karkh, Al-Rashid Street, visiting old houses,heritage sites, and simple traditional restaurants. "This preference stemsfrom their desire to experience simple traditional life rather than routinevisits to luxurious buildings and skyscrapers.

A New Chapter for Baghdad and Iraq

Dr. Aid Ghaleb Al-Taee, a tourismand heritage expert, pointed out that while Baghdad holds immense potential,much work remains to align its facilities with global standards.

"Historically, Baghdad hasendured dark periods of war and siege, leading to a decline in tourism. DespiteIraq's abundance of archaeological, heritage, and tourist sites, they have notbeen effectively utilized as major economic resources."

"Baghdad suffers from unplannedurban development and poorly utilized tourism patterns,” he continued, urgingthe Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities and the Tourism Board to play“a more active role in developmental planning and studies on how to leveragethese sites economically.”

“Baghdad deserves this recognition.This is not just a symbolic title but an incentive for Iraq to reclaim itshistorical stature and build a sustainable, diversified economy.”