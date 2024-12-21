PUK leader, UN envoy discuss new KRG formation and salaries

2024-12-21 18:25:29 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan(PUK), Bafel Jalal Talabani, met with the UN Secretary-General's representativeto Iraq, Mohammed al-Hassan, discussing the new government formation and salarydelays.

According to a statement from Talabani’s office, he praisedthe efforts of the UN envoy in maintaining regional stability and fosteringdialogue among parties to achieve common goals.

Regarding the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)formation and financial entitlements, Talabani reaffirmed his commitment toestablishing an equitable, service-oriented national government that providesfor all citizens without discrimination.

On the topic of salaries, leader Talabani urged the UNSecretary-General's Special Representative to collaborate with politicalparties to achieve a comprehensive solution and safeguard the rights of theKurdistan Region's people. He also appealed parties to refrain from exploitingthese rights for political gain.

“The overall circumstances in Iraq and the developments inSyria were additional subjects of discussion, with both parties emphasizing thenecessity for a peaceful resolution to the issues and the avoidance of war.” Bothsides called on all parties to act responsibly to prevent escalating crises,particularly in safeguarding Iraq’s stability and insulating it from regionalconflicts, the statement added.