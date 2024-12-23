Iraqi property purchases in Turkiye fall 11% in first 11 months of 2024

2024-12-23 15:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqis' real estate purchases in Turkiye declinedby over 11% compared to last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT)announced on Monday.

According to the institute’s data, Iraqis purchased 3,308properties in Turkiye from January through November 2024, a decrease of 11.55%compared to the 3,740 properties purchased during the same period in 2023.

The data showed fluctuations in Iraqi property purchasesthis year, starting with 1,158 properties in January, dropping to 99 inFebruary, rising to 112 in March, declining again to 82 in April, then increasingslightly to 98 in May and reaching 147 in November.

Iraqis ranked fourth among foreign Asian buyers of Turkishreal estate, following Russians, Iranians, and Ukrainians, after being rankedthird last year, TURKSTAT added.

Since 2015,Iraqis were among the leading foreign buyers of homes in Turkiye but dropped tosecond place behind Iranians at the beginning of 2021 and then to third placestarting in April 2022, due to the increasing dominance of Russian buyers inthe Turkish real estate market.