Source: Iraq Central Bank did not halt currency transfer platform

Shafaq News/ A senior official from the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI)dismissed reports claiming that the bank's e-platform for foreign currencytransfer had been officially suspended starting December 23, 2024.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency on condition of anonymity, the sourceclarified that, “The auction operated as usual today, and no official decisionto halt the platform has been made thus far.”

The official noted that the platform’s suspension is scheduled for theend of this year, as previously announced by the bank. However, “this step willnot halt currency transfer operations as some have suggested. Instead, theprocess will transition to direct dealings between Iraqi banks andcorrespondent banks.”

The Central Bank representative pointed out that “many Iraqi banks areequipped to directly engage with correspondent banks, aligning with advancedinternational banking standards.”