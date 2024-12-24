Kurdistan Region affirms support for Palestinian rights on International Day of Solidarity

2024-12-24 17:45:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region’s Presidencyreaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people’s rights during an eventmarking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People,organized by the Consulate General of Palestine in the Kurdistan Region.

Deputy President for Foreign Affairs FalahMustafa, representing the Kurdistan Region’s Presidency, attended the eventalongside local officials, diplomats, and representatives from variouscountries.

Mustafa delivered a message of solidarity fromthe Presidency to Palestinian Consul General Nazmi Hazouri, emphasizing the Region’scommitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights.