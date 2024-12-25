Iraq News Now

Work Starts at Nineveh Central Stadium and Sports Hall

2024-12-25 04:30:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani launched the construction of Nineveh Central Stadium, also known as the Local Administration Stadium, and an accompanying indoor sports hall in Mosul on Sunday. Key Highlights of the Project: Enhanced Capacity: Prime Minister Al-Sudani directed revisions to the stadium's design to increase spectator capacity to over 15,000 […]

