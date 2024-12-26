2024-12-26 05:35:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By Shahad Butrus Bulbul and Pravaran Mahat, for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Supporting a parent's dream of seeing their children excel in life A UNICEF pilot project shows potential to expand across Iraq to […]

The post UNICEF Project helps Iraqi Schoolchildren Excel in Life first appeared on Iraq Business News.