2024-12-29 06:45:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi, announced a detailed strategy to revitalize Iraq's railway network, emphasizing the ministry's commitment to restoring and upgrading its infrastructure. Key Developments in Iraq's Railway Network: Reopened Lines After Long-Term Closures: Baghdad-Fallujah Line: Reopened after a 5-year suspension. Silo Al-Sharqat Line (Mosul): Reopened after 30 years of […]

The post Comprehensive Plan to Modernise Iraq's Railway System first appeared on Iraq Business News.