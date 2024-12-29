KRI President Barzani congratulates Salahuddin Bahaaddin on re-election as KIU Secretary-General

2024-12-29 12:50:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Sunday, Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated SalahuddinBahaaddin on his re-election as Secretary-General of the Kurdistan IslamicUnion (KIU) and the success of the party's ninth congress.

Commonlyreferred to as "Yekgirtû," the KIU represents the MuslimBrotherhood's ideology in Iraqi Kurdistan and actively participates in regionalpolitics, holding seven seats in the Kurdistan Parliament.

In a phonecall, President Barzani praised the role and significance of Bahaaddin and hisparty in the political landscape of the KRI and Iraq, expressing his “fullsupport” for them, according to a statement from the Kurdistan RegionPresidency.

Barzani furtherstressed the importance of the Secretary-General's role and the KIU'scontribution to “maintaining unity among political forces and parties in the KurdistanRegion,” emphasizing “the need for shared national responsibility in addressingthe current challenges facing the KRI, Iraq, and the wider region.”

For hispart, Bahaaddin expressed his gratitude for the president's congratulations andcommended his efforts in “preserving unity and solidarity among politicalforces and communities in the Region,” wishing him continued success.

On Friday,the KIU held its ninth congress in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region,where Bahaaddin was re-elected as Secretary-General for a third term.

Bahaaddinwas a founding member of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, established on February6, 1994. He was first elected Secretary-General at the party's inauguralcongress and re-elected at the second, third, and fourth congresses. He waslater succeeded by Hadi Ali and Mohammed Faraj, before being re-elected asSecretary-General in 2016.