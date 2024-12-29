Asayish 2024 successes: Over 600 terrorists arrested, tons of narcotics seized

2024-12-29 22:45:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdistan Regional Security Institution (Asayish) announced its 2024 operational achievements, highlighting a series of strategic operations that have bolstered Regional security and combated various crimes, including terrorism and drug trafficking.

In a press conference, Brigadier Salam Abdul Khaliq, the institution's spokesperson revealed that “257 successful security operations were conducted in 2024, resulting in the arrest of 636 terrorists under Articles 2 and 4 of the Iraqi Penal Code. Additionally, 126 joint operations were carried out in cooperation with Iraqi security forces, underscoring the close collaboration between Regional and national security entities.”

“Over the year, 1,019 individuals were arrested on drug-related charges, and authorities seized more than three tons of narcotics,” Brigadier Abdul Khaliq continued, adding, “The institution also recorded 3,283 cybercrime cases and 10,157 various other legal cases throughout the year.”

“To safeguard food security, Asayish conducted 50,983 inspections with specialized committees, leading to the seizure of 629 tons of expired food and pharmaceuticals.”

Brigadier Abdul Khaliq highlighted additional societal protection efforts, including “the recording of 32 suicides, 63 murders, and 171 firearm-related assaults. Authorities arrested 142 unlicensed weapon traders and users, confiscating 881 firearms and 22,354 rounds of ammunition.”

Furthermore, 14,000 counterfeit US dollars and 16.75 million counterfeit Iraqi dinars were seized. The institution reported that 606 legal cases were facilitated through the institution's camera system, aiding judicial authorities in apprehending suspects.

Asayish reaffirmed its commitment to “maintaining regional security and stability,” attributing its 2024 successes to high-level coordination with various security and judicial agencies. “These efforts are aimed at ensuring the safety of citizens and providing a secure environment.”