Development Road Project to be Presented to Int'l Companies

2024-12-30 05:20:23 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Transport, Razzaq Muhibis Al-Saadawi, has announced progress on the Development Road Project, emphasizing that following the completion of detailed designs, the project will be presented to major international companies for investment opportunities. Key Progress Milestones: Completion of Preliminary Designs: The Ministry has finalized 100% of the preliminary designs for […]

