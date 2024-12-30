President Barzani offers sympathy to South Korea following deadly plane crash tragedy

2024-12-30 14:51:03 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the President of the KurdistanRegion, Nechirvan Barzani, extended his condolences to South Korea following apassenger plane crash that claimed the lives of dozens.

In a post on X, President Barzani expressed his “deepestcondolences and sympathies to the people and government of the Republic ofKorea following the tragic plane crash yesterday.”

“The Kurdistan Region stands with you in this moment ofsorrow,” he added.

On Sunday, South Korean authorities reported the crash of apassenger plane while landing at an airport in the southwest of the country,coming from Bangkok, resulting in 120 casualties.

The aircraft during its descent, with 175 passengers and sixcrew members on board.

The Fire Department stated in a press release, "So far,two survivors, both crew members, have been rescued, along with the bodies of120 victims."