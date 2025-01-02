Six suicides among Iraqi Security personnel in a week raise alarm

2025-01-02 15:05:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A troubling pattern has emerged within Iraq's securityforces as six members reportedly took their own lives in less than a week.

The incidents, which span different parts of the country, have promptedcalls for an urgent investigation into the underlying causes.

On Monday, three suicides were recorded: an officer in Baghdad’sAl-Shaab district shot himself at home, a policewoman in Sulaikh used herbrother’s firearm to end her life, and a member of the Popular MobilizationForces hanged himself in Muthanna’s Karama district.

Sunday saw another case when a Baghdad-based military warehouse officershot himself at the Diyala Operations Command headquarters near Baquba. OnFriday, a police officer in Nasiriyah hanged himself at home, while a civildefense officer in Saladin shot himself last Wednesday at work.

Former military officer Alaa al-Nashou highlighted the potentialpsychological and situational triggers for suicides among securitypersonnel.

“Suicides during peacetime often stem from internal pressures within theunit or external family-related issues,” Nashou told Shafaq News.

He cited mistreatment by superiors and the inability to addressgrievances due to military hierarchy as significant stressors. “On the externalfront, family disputes or financial difficulties may push personnel to takedrastic measures.”

Ali Naama al-Bandawi, a member of Iraq’s parliamentary Security andDefense Committee, attributed most cases to psychological or familialpressures.

“To date, no suicides have been officially linked to military stress.Commanders are attentive to personnel needs through weekly meetings and fieldvisits,” al-Bandawi said.

He added that the current working conditions and salaries of securitypersonnel have improved compared to previous years, including a rotation systemproviding 10 days on duty followed by 10 days of leave.

On the other hand, Dr. Haitham al-Zubaidi, a mental health specialist,emphasized that security personnel face unique challenges due to theirroles.

“Continuous vigilance, familial pressures, and financial burdenscompound over time. Despite their training, they remain human and have alimited capacity to endure,” al-Zubaidi explained.

“Suicide not only devastatesfamilies but also impacts society and the nation as a whole. Iraq mustprioritize the mental well-being of its human resources,” al-Zubaidi concluded.