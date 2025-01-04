Liquors reveal political crisis in Al-Anbar, Shafaq News investigates

2025-01-04 21:21:04 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Al-AnbarProvincial Council is facing significant challenges in implementing itsdecisions, primarily due to weak coordination between the legislative andexecutive branches. This dysfunction is negatively affecting public projectsand services in the province.

Many recent decisions issuedby the Al-Anbar Provincial Council have remained unimplemented, largely due toadministrative, security, and social challenges, including those aimed at"regulating public life."

A prominent example is thecouncil's decision to ban the sale and circulation of alcoholic beverages inthe province. Despite a majority vote supporting the decision and its officialapproval, its implementation has faced numerous obstacles, including a lack ofclear enforcement mechanisms, non-compliance from certain authorities, andopposition from local groups that criticized the decision, and considered it asa violation of personal freedoms.

The failure to execute suchdecisions has raised questions about the effectiveness of the council'slegislative process and its ability to meet the aspirations of Al-Anbar’sresidents. The issue has become a focal point for local debate, with manyadvocating for substantial reforms within the provincial council to ensure thatdecisions directly impacting citizens' lives are carried out effectively.

In an interview with Shafaqnews agency, political analyst Muhannad Al-Rawi identified "laxity anddisagreements between the legislative and executive branches" as theprimary reasons behind the lack of execution of the council's decisions, whichare supposed to be mandatory under the constitution.

Al-Rawi expressedfrustration over the non-implementation of the liquor shop closure decision,despite widespread local support for the move. "This raises questionsabout the seriousness of the executive authorities in respecting the decisionsof the Provincial Council and their commitment to enforcing them," hesaid.

The first liquor store inAl-Anbar opened in the city of Hit in February 2019, sparking a debate betweensupporters and opponents.

Iraqi law grants provincialcouncils extensive powers to regulate local affairs, obligating executiveauthorities to enforce these decisions. Many see the non-implementation ofcertain decisions as a clear violation of the law and an indication of weakperformance by executive bodies.

Al-Rawi believed the mainissue lies in the "lack of coordination between the legislative andexecutive branches in Al-Anbar," which he argued hampers citizens'interests and reduces the quality of services they receive. "People inAl-Anbar are hoping to overcome these disputes between authorities bystrengthening cooperation and coordination," he concluded.

Al-Anbar Provincial Councilmember Adnan Al-Kubaisi believed that the lack of financial allocations and theabsence of a budget for the council are "fundamental reasons for the weakcoordination between the two branches."

In a conversation withShafaq news agency, Al-Kubaisi revealed that "funding for the council'scommittees is nonexistent, which hinders coordination with various departmentsand prevents requests from being met."

The legal foundationsregulating the work of provincial council committees are based on the internalbylaws set by each council under the Provincial Councils Law No. 21 of 2008.

Legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi,in an interview with Shafaq News, explained that "each provincial councilissues its own internal regulations."

These regulations specifythe number of committees needed based on the council's membership and theprovince's requirements. The nature and number of committees vary from oneprovince to another, depending on their needs, and typically include legal,economic, social, and integrity committees, among others.

Al-Tamimi emphasized that"the formation and organization of committees fall under the jurisdictionof the provincial council."

Committees are crucial tothe council's work, as they conduct studies and propose projects within theirareas of expertise. According to the law, the work of these committees cannotbe disrupted, just as the work of provincial councils is regulated by Article122 of the Iraqi Constitution.

"The role of thecouncil president and vice-president is crucial in overseeing the formation andoperation of these committees," Al-Tamimi added.

Committee members are votedon by a majority within the council, and any changes to the membership are alsodecided by the same majority to ensure smooth operations.

Provincial councils aresubject to dual oversight: internal monitoring within the council itself andexternal monitoring by the parliament.

"In cases of failure ordisruption in the council’s work, parliament has the right to vote to dissolvethe council or take other legal actions," Al-Tamimi stated.

He called on the heads anddeputies of provincial councils to "follow up on the formation ofcommittees and ensure they operate in accordance with legal frameworks andinternal regulations."

In 2023, the Council ofImams and Preachers in Ramadi organized a protest at the Sunni EndowmentDirectorate, demanding the closure of the “Royal Jewel” club, arguing that itviolated religious values and social norms by serving alcoholic beverages. Inresponse, the club's owner affirmed that it held official licenses, whichrequired it to prohibit entry to those under the legal age and to ban danceperformances.