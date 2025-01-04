Flights suspension to Iraq: Preventive action or signs of impending threats?

2025-01-04 18:40:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The recent extension decision by Emirates Airlines to extendits suspension of flights to and from Baghdad until January 31, 2025, hasraised concerns over potential security threats to Iraq’s airspace.

Suspension Details

Emirates Airlines confirmed it will not accept passengers traveling toBaghdad and Beirut via Dubai for the suspension period. Meanwhile, Flydubaicontinues its flights to Baghdad as scheduled, with confirmed passengersallowed to travel.

Flydubaiurged travelers to follow updates on its website regarding anychanges. The airline also reiterated its close monitoring of the situation incoordination with relevant authorities.

Expert Analysis

Transport expert Basel Al-Khafaji attributed the decision to escalatingregional tensions, particularly threats of Israeli strikes in Syria andLebanon. He cautioned that Iraq, as the only remaining country in the regionnot yet directly targeted after Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran, may facesimilar risks. “The timing of any potential threats, however, remainsuncertain,” Al-Khafaji stated.

He suggested that the UAE’s precautionary stance may prompt other Gulf countries,such as Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, to adopt similar measures as a preventivestrategy against potential threats.

Contrasting Conditions in Iraq and Lebanon

In Lebanon, the suspension was initially introduced during a period ofactive conflict, with hopes for resumption. However, “repeated Israeliviolations” of Lebanese airspace led to its continued extension, a LebaneseMinistry of Transport source noted.

Contrastingly, Iraq’s airspace remains unaffected. Iraqi Ministry ofTransport spokesperson Maitham Al-Safi assured that “Iraqi airspace is fullyoperational and has not experienced any issues.”

He highlighted that over 600 aircraft transit through Iraqi airspace daily,with 110-130 departures and arrivals recorded during the past month.

Al-Safi dismissed concerns about disruptions due to Emirates’ suspension,citing Flydubai’s uninterrupted operations and Iraqi Airways’ 14 weekly flightsto the UAE, including the newly launched Baghdad-Sharjah route.

Flight Resumptions with Syria and Lebanon

Regarding flights to Syria, Al-Safi explained that resumption is contingenton obtaining necessary approvals and consultations with Syrian authorities. ForLebanon, one daily flight remains active, along with free repatriation flightsfor Iraqi nationals.

Government and Parliamentary Response

Aqil Al-Fatlawi, a member of Iraq’s parliamentary Transport andCommunications Committee, criticized the Emirates Airlines decision, calling itinconsistent with International Air Transport Association (IATA) and European UnionAviation Safety Agency (EASA) agreements. He announced plans to file a formalprotest with both organizations.

“While airlines have the right to make operational decisions, measures likethese disrupt passenger movement and could have been handled more efficiently,”Al-Fatlawi told Shafaq News. He emphasized Iraqi Airways’ capability tomaintain smooth passenger transport despite the suspension.

Challenges Facing Iraqi Airways

Iraqi Airways has long faced challenges due to a European Union ban originallyimposed in 1991 after Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. Temporarily lifted in 2009,the ban was reinstated in 2015 over safety compliance issues.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has prioritized lifting the ban,emphasizing the importance of aligning with International Civil AviationOrganization (ICAO) and IATA safety standards.

On June 23, 2023, Al-Sudani warned of legal consequences for failing to meetthese requirements and reiterated the government's commitment to restoringIraq’s aviation sector to global standards.