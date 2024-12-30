Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsPolitical › Faili Magazine marks 21st anniversary with special edition

Faili Magazine marks 21st anniversary with special edition

Faili Magazine marks 21st anniversary with special edition
Faili Magazine marks 21st anniversary with special edition
2024-12-30 23:30:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Shafaq Foundation for Culture and Media for Faili Kurds has published the252nd issue of Faili Magazine for December 2024, commemorating the magazine's21st anniversary.

Thismilestone edition features a range of special topics and reports, showcasingthe magazine's development over more than two decades.

A specialsupplement highlights milestones in its history, key events that shaped itsjourney, and testimonials from readers and contributors who have supported thepublication throughout the years.

The magazineis published in Arabic.

Continue following on Shafaq News