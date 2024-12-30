Faili Magazine marks 21st anniversary with special edition

2024-12-30 23:30:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/The Shafaq Foundation for Culture and Media for Faili Kurds has published the252nd issue of Faili Magazine for December 2024, commemorating the magazine's21st anniversary.

Thismilestone edition features a range of special topics and reports, showcasingthe magazine's development over more than two decades.

A specialsupplement highlights milestones in its history, key events that shaped itsjourney, and testimonials from readers and contributors who have supported thepublication throughout the years.

The magazineis published in Arabic.