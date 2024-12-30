Kurdistan Health Minister denies privatization of public laboratories

2024-12-30 23:30:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Kurdistan Region's Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, dismissed reportsclaiming that government laboratories will be transferred to the privatesector, labeling them as “baseless rumors intended to mislead and alarm thepublic.”

Speaking ata press conference on Monday, Barzanji emphasized the government's commitmentto ensuring accessible healthcare services for all citizens without imposingadditional financial burdens.

"Theallegations about privatizing public laboratories are entirely unfounded,"the minister stated. "The agreements rumored to have been signed in thisregard are exaggerated claims and misinformation."

Barzanjiassured that the government has no plans to increase costs for medical tests,confirming that current prices will remain unchanged, stressing that “ongoingprojects aim not only to enhance medical services but also to increasegovernment revenues through legal and scientific means, while creating new jobopportunities.”

While theprivate sector contributes by supplying basic chemical materials forlaboratories, Barzanji clarified that this does not equate to transferringownership or management of the laboratories to private entities.

The ministerreiterated that these efforts “are part of a comprehensive plan to improvehealthcare services,” highlighting the government’s dedication to supportingand strengthening the public health system to serve citizens effectively.

"Ourcurrent projects aim to enhance the healthcare sector without affectingcitizens' rights or increasing their expenses," he concluded.

Earlier onMonday, the Kurdistan Islamic Union bloc in the Kurdistan Parliament criticizedthe Kurdish government for signing agreements with private companies in thehealth and education sectors. The bloc argued that such measures increasefinancial pressures on low-income families and threaten their rights.