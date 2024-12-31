Erbil gears up for New Year celebrations with festive atmosphere

2024-12-31 22:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, Erbil, came aliveon Tuesday evening as residents and tourists gathered to celebrate New Year.

Crowds flocked to the historic Erbil Citadel, the site of the city'slargest New Year’s gathering. "The festive atmosphere in Erbil is asvibrant as ever, with extensive preparations to welcome the New Year,"said Kamaran, a local resident, expressing hope for improved conditions in theyear ahead.

Tourists from across Iraq also joined the celebrations. Ahmed, visitingfrom Baghdad for the first time, told Shafaq News, "Erbil's atmospheresurpasses many countries in beauty. This city is the perfect choice for NewYear’s celebrations, with high-level preparations and large crowds."

"Compared to other provinces, Erbil offers the most vibrantcelebrations, blending diverse cultural elements. The influx of tourists andthe ease of movement add to the city’s appeal," Samir, a visitor fromBasra, said.