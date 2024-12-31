Al-Sulaymaniyah police on high alert ahead of New Year celebrations

2024-12-31 22:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Al-Sulaymaniyah Police Directorate announcedthat its forces are on high alert as part of a comprehensive security plan toensure public safety during New Year celebrations.

Speaking at a press conference, Police Chief Brig. Gen. Aram MohammedSalih said police units have been instructed to implement security measuresaimed at maintaining stability in the city and surrounding areas.

"Since December 25, our security forces, in collaboration withother agencies such as the Anti-Crime Unit and Civil Police, have begunexecuting a wide-ranging security plan to ensure public safety," Salihsaid.

The preparations, he added, include a designed plan involving all securityinstitutions in the province “to provide a secure environment for locals andtourists from central and southern Iraq, who are expected to visit the regionduring the holiday.”