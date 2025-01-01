Turkish President Erdogan thanks Kurdistan Region Leader Nechirvan Barzani

2025-01-01 01:00:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganexpressed gratitude to Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani for a NewYear’s message of congratulations.

According to a brief statement from the Kurdish Presidency’s mediaoffice, Erdogan sent a message to Barzani, saying, “I extend my thanks to youfor sending a congratulatory message to us on the occasion of the NewYear.”

The Turkish president added, “On this occasion, I also wish you a happynew year.”