New Contractor Approved for Iraq's Karbala Refinery

2025-01-01 07:02:46 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved a one-year, renewable contract between the Ministry of Oil's Midland Refineries Company (MRC) and Rawad Al-Qimmah Company [Rowwad-Elqemma Company], as part of the operational plan for the Karbala Refinery. The contract, valued at $180 million annually, covers operations, laboratories, maintenance, safety, and staff training for gradual refinery […]

