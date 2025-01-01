Iraq News Now

Trump’s killing of Qassem Suleimani triggered fall of Assad, says Tugendhat

2025-01-01 16:20:03 - From: The Guardian

Ex-security minister says assassination ordered by Trump caused chain of events that led to revolution in Syria

Donald Trump’s decision to sanction the assassination of an elite Iranian commander triggered a chain of events that has revealed the country as a paper tiger and led to the overthrow of Basher al-Assad, the former UK security minister has said.

Tom Tugendhat, now on the Conservative backbenches and intending to focus on foreign policy, also predicts the Iranian regime will collapse in a few years. He said that, if handled properly, Syria could become the economic powerhouse of the Middle East within a decade.

