President Nechirvan Barzani condemns New Orleans attack as

2025-01-02 00:50:37 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani condemned the New Orleans attack in the United States.

Barzani stated on X, "I strongly condemn the attack against innocent people in New Orleans. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this vicious act. We stand with the American people during this difficult time."

Earlier today, citing three senior security officials, NBC News reported that the suspect has been identified as Shams al-Din Jabar, a 42-year-old American.

The officials added that Jabar is accused of deliberately running over New Year’s Eve revelers with a vehicle around 3:15 a.m. on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter, one of the most crowded areas of New Orleans.

An official revealed that law enforcement officers discovered a handgun and a rifle, resembling Armalite rifles, at the scene. CNN, quoting security sources, reported that the attacker carried an ISIS flag.

The incident resulted in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to 30 others.

Law enforcement officials stated that the suspect in the vehicular and shooting incident was killed after an exchange of gunfire with police.