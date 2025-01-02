2025-01-02 05:15:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has announced the successful transition of external transfers from an electronic platform to direct operations by Iraqi banks through their international correspondent banks. According to a CBI statement, this milestone, fully achieved at the end of December, aligns with global best practices, promoting a stable and […]

The post Iraqi Central Bank Streamlines International Transfers first appeared on Iraq Business News.