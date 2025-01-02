Iraq News Now

Iraq Approves US Loan Agreement for Kirkuk Power Plant

2025-01-02 05:15:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has authorised the Minister of Finance, or a designated representative, to sign a loan agreement funded by the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM, EXIMBank). The loan will support the implementation of combined-cycle projects for the Kirkuk Gas Power Plant under the Ministry of Electricity. According to a […]

