Swiss, Egyptian Firms to Build Grain Silos in Iraq

2025-01-03 06:40:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Trade has signed an agreement with Switzerland's Bühler and Egypt's Samco to construct five state-of-the-art grain silos, each with a storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes. The silos will be built in Kirkuk, Anbar, Wasit, Najaf, and Muthanna, as part of the ministry's infrastructure development plan. Minister Atheer Daoud […]

