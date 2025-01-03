Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Swiss, Egyptian Firms to Build Grain Silos in Iraq

Swiss, Egyptian Firms to Build Grain Silos in Iraq

Swiss, Egyptian Firms to Build Grain Silos in Iraq
Swiss, Egyptian Firms to Build Grain Silos in Iraq
2025-01-03 06:40:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Trade has signed an agreement with Switzerland's Bühler and Egypt's Samco to construct five state-of-the-art grain silos, each with a storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes. The silos will be built in Kirkuk, Anbar, Wasit, Najaf, and Muthanna, as part of the ministry's infrastructure development plan. Minister Atheer Daoud […]

The post Swiss, Egyptian Firms to Build Grain Silos in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News