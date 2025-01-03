Iraq News Now

HomeArab NewsGeneral › Jordan’s King Abdullah reaffirms support for Syria’s sovereignty, calls for Gaza ceasefire

Jordan’s King Abdullah reaffirms support for Syria’s sovereignty, calls for Gaza ceasefire

Jordan’s King Abdullah reaffirms support for Syria’s sovereignty, calls for Gaza ceasefire
Jordan’s King Abdullah reaffirms support for Syria’s sovereignty, calls for Gaza ceasefire
2025-01-03 14:00:12 - From: Arab News
AMMAN: King Abdullah II reaffirmed on Friday Jordan’s commitment to supporting Syria in building a free, independent, and fully sovereign state that reflected the aspirations of all its people. In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, the king emphasized the importance of Syria’s security, and stability for the Middle East region as a whole. He also reiterated Jordan’s firm stance against any violations of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, Jordan News Agency reported.

Continue following on Arab News