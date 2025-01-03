Jordan’s King Abdullah reaffirms support for Syria’s sovereignty, calls for Gaza ceasefire

2025-01-03 14:00:12 - From: Arab News

AMMAN: King Abdullah II reaffirmed on Friday Jordan’s commitment to supporting Syria in building a free, independent, and fully sovereign state that reflected the aspirations of all its people. In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, the king emphasized the importance of Syria’s security, and stability for the Middle East region as a whole. He also reiterated Jordan’s firm stance against any violations of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, Jordan News Agency reported.