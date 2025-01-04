Erbil battles over 1,000 fires in 2024, deaths recorded

2025-01-04 13:35:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/More than 1,000 fires occurred in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region,in 2024, according to data released by the province's Civil Defense Directorateon Saturday.

The datashowed that "Erbil recorded 1,223 fires last year, including building,house, hotel, and car fires,” affirming that fire and drowning incidents in theprovince resulted in 20 fatalities and 74 injuries, with 29 individuals rescued.

In recentyears, Erbil has experienced large fires in several popular markets, some ofwhich were reportedly intentional, resulting in significant material lossesestimated in the millions of dollars.