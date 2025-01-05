Iraqi Marshland Drought: Existence on the Edge of Extinction

2025-01-05 05:45:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By Azhar Al-Ruabie, for The Telegraph. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraqi marshland drought: Climate change pushes existence to the edge of extinction Storied marshlands thought by some to be the original Garden of Eden could see conflict over water, activists […]

