‘We’ve proved we can do anything’: the Syrian women who want a say in running the country

2025-01-05 10:20:08 - From: The Guardian

Women’s rights groups have been active throughout the years of war and turmoil Syria – and now they are calling on the new regime to recognise their worth

The feminist activist Ghalia Rahhal recalls with wry laughter her visit to the “blue building” in Idlib three years ago, an office where the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) monitored civil society organisations such as hers. Her colleague at a women’s rights organisation was once called there to hear a list of issues they were banned from working on: child marriage, divorce, and anything related to gender equality.

Rahhal had already survived an assassination attempt in her home town of Kafranbel as well as the murder of her son in Aleppo, leaving her unfazed by pointed questions levelled at her by an official: we heard you were training women in the refugee camps about politics, about equality, he told her with suspicion.

Continue reading...