Peshmerga forces conduct sweep operation against ISIS in Kurdistan mountains

2025-01-05 20:50:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga announced on Sundaythe launch of a military operation against ISIS in the mountainous areas of theKurdistan Region.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the ministrysaid, "To ensure the eradication of terrorist bases and movements in thearea, the 18th Infantry Division conducted a sweep operation on January 5,2025, at 08:00 AM, along the borders of Mount Qarachok and the Kendinawaplains."

The statement added, "The operation concluded at 10:00AM, with the area being fully cleared."

Recently, several joint operations have been carried outbetween the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army against remnants of ISIS, particularlyin areas of mutual interest.