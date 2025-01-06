'Palestinians by blood but Syrians at heart': Residents of Yarmouk refugee camp dream of revival

2025-01-06 21:00:05 - From: France 24

The Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp near Damascus was devastated by the Syrian civil war. The scene of violent clashes between Bashar al-Assad's regime and rebel militias, including the Islamic State (IS) group, little remains of a once-thriving area but ruins and desolation. Yet a number of its inhabitants have chosen to return, hoping to rebuild their “little Palestine”.