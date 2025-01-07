KDP and PUK to discuss government formation in key meeting

2025-01-07 00:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the PatrioticUnion of Kurdistan (PUK) are set to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss theformation of the new government in the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that discussions will focus onreviewing reports prepared by each side outlining mechanisms for governmentformation and their respective demands.

In their most recent meeting, the KDP and PUK agreed to establish acommittee tasked with preparing detailed reports on the framework for the newgovernment, future visions, and priorities of both parties.

Notably, the KDP emerged as the largest party in the Octoberparliamentary elections, securing 39 seats out of 100 with 809,197 votes, whilethe PUK followed with 23 seats from 408,141 votes.