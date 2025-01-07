Kurdish PM to visit Ankara for high-level talks

2025-01-07 11:40:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is scheduled to visit Ankara on Tuesday according to the official website of the Turkish presidency.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive Barzani at the Çankaya Presidential Palace in Ankara. PM Barzani is expected to arrive at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs at 12:00 p.m., where he will meet with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, followed by a meeting with President Erdogan, as reported by Turkish media.

During the visit, key issues of common interests are expected to be addressed including energy cooperation in oil and gas sectors, security and counterterrorism efforts, and economic ties to boost trade and investment. Discussions may also cover regional developments, with particular emphasis on the situation in Syria.