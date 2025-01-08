2025-01-08 06:35:24 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Tuesday (7th January), iQ Networks, a subsidiary of Sulaymaniya's iQ Group, signed Iraq's inaugural dark fibre IRU framework agreement with Qatar-based Gulf Bridge International (GBI) in Baghdad. According to a statement from iQ, this landmark deal is a pivotal move towards establishing Iraq as an essential telecommunications hub. The event also […]

The post iQ Networks and GBI sign Dark Fibre Framework Agreement first appeared on Iraq Business News.