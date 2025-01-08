Basrah crude prices rise over 3% with global oil market gains

2025-01-08 11:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Wednesday, Basrah crude oil prices rose by more than 3%, tracking gains inglobal oil markets.

Basrah Heavycrude increased by $2.67, or 3.80%, to $72.86 per barrel, while Basrah Mediumcrude climbed by $2.77, or 3.78%, to settle at $76.06 per barrel.

Global oilprices edged higher, supported by tightening supplies from the Organization ofthe Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and robust economic activity in theUnited States.

By 04:15GMT, Brent crude had risen 29 cents, or 0.37%, to $77.34 a barrel, while USWest Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 36 cents, reaching $74.61 perbarrel.