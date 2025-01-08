Turkiye launches

2025-01-08 14:10:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/“Heavy” shelling by Turkish artillery targeted positions of the KurdistanWorkers' Party (PKK) in the Matin Mountain range in Duhok Province, a securitysource reported on Wednesday.

The sourcetold Shafaq News Agency, "The Turkish bombardment targeted the area aroundthe old Sigiri village, which is known for its rugged terrain and challengingmountain landscape."

"Thisarea is considered one of the strategic locations used by PKK militants as abase and stronghold,” he added.

The sourcedid not specify the extent of the damage caused by the shelling.

Meanwhile,eyewitnesses from nearby areas reported that the targeted locations arebelieved to house a network of tunnels and natural caves used by PKK membersfor shelter and to carry out operations.

This storywill be updated with further details…