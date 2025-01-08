Safe from looting, Damascus museum reopens a month after Assad's fall

2025-01-08 21:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syrians returned on Wednesday to the national museum in Damascus, reopened for the first time since Islamist-led forces seized the capital and ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

The antiquities museum closed its doors on December 7, a day before Damascus was taken by rebel forces, over fears of looting.

"We firmly shut the museum's iron doors after we saw the situation was unstable," said Mohamed Nair Awad, head of the national antiquities authority.